Speech to Text for Alzheimer's Walk

<<brett eseley: "alzheimer's is destroying our families, our finances, and our future. and ladies and gentlemen, it is time to end it."end it for the 10,000 people in northwest missouri who are impacted by alzheimer's diseasethe largest fundraiser of the year for the alzheimer's association took place sunday morningdarcy letourneau: "just care and support services to those impacted by this disease. the help fund critical research to find a cure or a way to slow down or prevent this disease." different colored flowers were handed away to each personeach color with a different reason why they were therebut all there for just one reasonamy wilson: "we will end the disease." walking together darcy letourneau: "there's people with disease here, there's people who have lost someone by alzheimer's just people who world without alzheimer's and there's people who are caregivers that are impacted by disease."fighting for those who have passed amy wilson: "my mom had passed away last year. and so even before she passed, i just had a passion to try to do something um find the end to this horrible disease." together "that they know they are not alone. and that there are other people out there going through it. and we can all come together in support."one step at a timedarcy letourneau: "our goal was 40,000 so i'm happy to say we exceeded goal and we'll continue to do so with the support of the community." colton cichoracki, kq2 news>> according to