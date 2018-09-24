Speech to Text for Bishop LeBlond holds annual carnival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back. many were out at bishop leblond high school this weekend for their annual carnival. there were rides, carnival games and the ever-popular ferris wheel. the weekend carnival is one of the oldest annual events in st. joseph. organizers say it's a great way to spend the weekend with family. (sot chelsea teater/carnival organizer: "for us, its all about family and so seeing people coming out and laughing, smiling, having fun doing the rides, spending that time out with each other, its just a wonderful thing.") this was the 47th year for the carnival. it was also is a the school. (sot)