Clear

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roundhouse is in the KQ2 Kitchen to show off some of their delicious offerings

Posted: Mon Sep 24 05:23:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 05:23:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for Texas Roadhouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> >> . >> it's a great one. one of my favorite. >> just put the gravy on your chicken. >> like everything else. >>> french fries. why not? >> . >> just really good stuff. very good stuff. you put that down over medium to high heat. >> so it will add twice as good. a little bit of sugar. a little onion salt and black pepper. these are pretty good ideas. from there we have white wine and have a nice chardonnay here. than is on. >> cook that for 40. 35 seconds. that really goes great with the mushroom. we are there. good. this is our simple mushroom sauce. we will show that in an keep that up and cook it for 3-4 minutes. >> that's easy but fantastic stuff. >> i am auditioning to see.
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events