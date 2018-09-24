Home
Clear
A warm Monday then cooling down
A warm Monday then cooling down
Posted: Mon Sep 24 05:25:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 05:25:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
68°
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
65°
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
