Clear

Texas Roadhouse Conclusion

Mike and Alan conclude Live at Five with Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Mon Sep 24 05:26:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 05:26:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for Texas Roadhouse Conclusion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> we are back. the two hour restaurant. the portabello chicken here. looking fantastic. >> go far few minutes and start to thicken up. >> the scooper here. the not ray jack cheese and gravy. a little parmesan and a little bit of leaf and you are good no go. >> you can do that again and the course and very clear and healthy.
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events