Clear

Rain chances are back on Tuesday

Posted: Mon Sep 24 12:47:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 12:47:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
