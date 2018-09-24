Clear

MATT WILLIAMSON PRESSER RUSH 1

MATT WILLIAMSON PRESSER RUSH 1

Posted: Mon Sep 24 17:10:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 17:10:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for MATT WILLIAMSON PRESSER RUSH 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Baxter staff to do a really good job running and getting vertical and making of the North and South run instead of kind of east and west little bit when you play Lil bit more physical team you play the team of being with some how some good players at linebacker plane downhill they'll fill those plugs up a little bit and it'll put us in a situation where you can put pressure on offense in line so we're going to have a physical practice all week on Tuesday Wednesday Thursday and get ready to go against ichabod's
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events