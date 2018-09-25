Clear

St Joseph Museums

Kathy Reno of the St Joseph Museums is in the KQ2 Studio to discuss the opportunity to stay the night at the haunted Glore Psychiatric Museum

Posted: Tue Sep 25 05:36:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 05:36:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

>> we took the idea from a night in the museum and the book we read that took a temporary run away from home and was at the metropolitan city of art here. >> they don't come to life but there may be some life roaming around in there. >> we talked about the museum possibly being haunted. >> i am a skeptic but i could be proven wrong. we will teach everybody has a proper paranormal investigation but we start with the tour and what they were like. we will have dinner. >> there is a show. >> it's a reading and it's crazy. is that part of the what you do? >> some like sound. >> . >> we saw a little bit of this and that and came back with a couple stories. >> this starts at 3:00 in the afternoon. >> you can come as early as 3:00. we showed some educational videos and then we will do tours. some people go to sleep at 10:00. you can call if you are brave enough. >> >> i have offeredded the floor of my office because it has padding.
