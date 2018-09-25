Clear

Bracy's Cafe

Bracy's Café joins us in the KQ2 Kitchen.

Posted: Tue Sep 25 05:44:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 05:44:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> >> it is really -- >> well, i never am able to take it down for our daily special so i thought i'd bring one to you today. >>> i asked about daily specials. how do you do your chicken and noodle? es. >> well, i just take pulled chicken and make them overnight in the oven and some water and just debone them and deskin them. sit it is. >> it's delicious to make salads with it. overnight then we are ready to go in the morning. >> clean potatoes and clean it. you said you were looking for some help. >> . >> pretty good that the. >>> we have mashed potatoes and what else do you make? >> you bring your water or the a boil and add the noodles to them and put the noodles in your desk and i add everything. >> i cut the kitchen with little carrots, celery and onion. >> yeah. >> i use corn starch. >> alright. >> i serve that up over a bed of mashed potatoes. >> this is about a fourth of the size that you get down there. >> you don't -- >> we don't. this would be the kids' version. >> yes, it yes, it would. >> it will be the child's portion. yes. >>> the chicken and noodle and potatoes. >> and a nice hot roll. >> look at it go. >> so that is the special on monday. we have awesome desserts down there. >> we have chocolate and coconut cream pies and almond cake with orange marmalade
A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.
