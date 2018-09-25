Clear

Rain chances, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures for Tuesday

Rain chances, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures for Tuesday

Posted: Tue Sep 25 05:47:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 05:47:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Rain chances, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

47. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a strong cold front will bring in cloudy skies and some light rain chances in the forecast for our tuesday. winds will change and pick up behind the front from the south to the northwest, sustained at 10-20 mph. could gust up high temperatures into the middle 70s ahead of the front. thursday, we dry out with lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes
Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events