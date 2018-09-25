Clear

Twitter WX 9-25-18

Twitter WX 9-25-18

Posted: Tue Sep 25 05:58:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 05:58:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events