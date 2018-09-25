Home
A sunny and cooler Wednesday
A sunny and cooler Wednesday
Posted: Tue Sep 25 12:40:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 12:40:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
63°
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
61°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
63°
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
63°
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
63°
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.
