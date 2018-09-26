Speech to Text for Local 49ers fans receive memorable experience

more on the football-filled day... (sot, steve juhl, san francisco 49ers family area and buckner walking up patterend suit day that you get football exactly what for jackson when the san francisco 49ers came to kansas city... game)steve juhl has been a life-long 49ers fan growing up in northwest missouri..."my dad brought joe montana, hung my brother got onejohn elway and he's still a fan. i've been a fan ever since.")along his love for the bay area year-old son (sot, steve juhl: "there was no way i was letting my wife, at least recruit any sons that i had to be a chiefs fan because i wanted that to be something we could share.")and the juhls had planned on attending this year's chiefs versus 49ers game since it was in kansas city...(nat sound: arrowhead stadium)but family comes first for the steve...(sot, steve juhl: "jetson juhl,number four, was born september 4th of this year, so it's now been three weeks that we've been trying to figure out how his life and ours are going to intersect and mesh. born with a diagnosis of semi-lobar holoprosencephaly, and it's not a good one, so we were stuck down at children's mercy just trying to figure out what his life is going to be like.") while the juhl's have been down at the hospital...jackson was able to meet some nfl players... just not from his favorite team...(sot, steve juhl: "when he went to meet these defensive tackles who were so generous with their time for the kids at the ronald mcdonald house, he did not want anything to do with them and growled at them at one point. they were being real good sports about it, but he told them that we were going to beat them when we played them.")but with jetson still in the hospital..the juhls weren't that is until steve's mother-in-law sent a message to the 49ers...setting it all up for steve and jackson... (sot, steve juhl: the vice president of communications, he responded back saying how would you guys like to have two tickets on the 50-yard-line for this game sunday.")so steve and jackson...two life-long 49ers fans made it on the sideline... watched their favorite team... played some football of their own...and had jackson's favorite player deforest buckner sign some autographs... all adding up to a day the juhls will never forget... (sot, steve juhl: "we couldn't have been more blessed by the 49ers organization and the chiefs also for hosting us and it was such a great time. it meant the world to jackson and me. that's something we're going to be talking about for years.") if you