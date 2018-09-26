Speech to Text for bearcat volleyball 9-25-2018

volleyball team has enjoyed a great start to their season..13-3 overall and undefeated in miaa play... what's even more impressive... in all 13 of their wins...they have only dropped a single set...so all is well for the bearcats to start out..but we have seen this story before.. in 2016...they started off 15-0..but eventually came back to earth and went 7-9 to finish off the year...head coach amy woerth believes this year's team has a different attitude with the success... (sot amy woerth/northwest head coach: "i would say this team is more collectively hungry because we've learned from those lessons and we're continuing to build the program to be a championship program. i just feel like that leadership is helping us in those times where maybe we didn't have so much depth leadership wise in the '16 team." )