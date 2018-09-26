bearcat volleyball 9-25-2018

Clear

Posted: Tue Sep 25 17:54:29 PDT 2018
Posted: Tue Sep 25 17:54:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

volleyball team has enjoyed a great start to their season..13-3 overall and undefeated in miaa play... what's even more impressive... in all 13 of their wins...they have only dropped a single set...so all is well for the bearcats to start out..but we have seen this story before.. in 2016...they started off 15-0..but eventually came back to earth and went 7-9 to finish off the year...head coach amy woerth believes this year's team has a different attitude with the success... (sot amy woerth/northwest head coach: "i would say this team is more collectively hungry because we've learned from those lessons and we're continuing to build the program to be a championship program. i just feel like that leadership is helping us in those times where maybe we didn't have so much depth leadership wise in the '16 team." )
A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
