Clear

northwest football 9-25-2018

northwest football 9-25-2018

Posted: Tue Sep 25 20:56:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 20:56:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for northwest football 9-25-2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we say it... but northwest football prepares for this week's contest following a loss... it's even more rare when it was at hand to unranked central oklahoma... for the cats... big plays and a slow start was a recipe for disaster... falling down 28-3 headed into the fourth... and 18 points in the final quarter weren't enough... comparing the losses to last year... this one may sting a little more... given u-c-o isn't considered a perrenial power in the miaa... like fort hays and pitt state... either way... coach wright is ready to flush it and move forward... (sot rich wright/northweshope our kids learn they will. after guys in the complex one resonates a that's i'm excited to get back out to practice. i'm excited to get going, i'm excited to play
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events