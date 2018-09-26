Clear

530 1st WX

530 1st WX

Posted: Wed Sep 26 03:56:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 03:56:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for 530 1st WX

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

26th... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the <<a cold front has northeast kansas missouri bringing us waking up to lows in the 40s this need the jacket as the door. for your have lots of down as high pressure takes temperatures will 60s. our winds will south on thursday, allowing temperatures to warm up a bit into the lower 70s. friday will be mostly sunny before our next cold front moves in for the weekend. we have isolated rain and storm chances for friday night into saturday. highs will cool down into the middle to upper 60s for the weekend. we'll warm back up to near 80 degrees with partly sunny skies for sunday. quiet weather & warmer temperatures in the lower 80s early next week. >> three suspects
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events