Fred Shonkwiler of Spine and Sport is in the KQ2 studio to discuss the mobility of feet.

Posted: Wed Sep 26 06:01:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 06:01:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> welcome back. those taking seats it might be the start of more pain and more problems according online. >> how are you? >>> you have many exercises here. >> when your foot hits the ground everything changes. you have to have healthy foot, healthy knees. a lot of times treating people with back pain and foot pain, it all starts with the foot. when the foot hits the ground everything changes. >> when we go to the gym, our legs and all that. >> it's great exercises. >> how often grow go to the gym and work out your feet? >>> try to simplify. it's divided in rear foot. >> we have creating mobility before the rear foot. >> you have -- if you have bunions or knee pain how that works together is important. >> it's put inside. >> okay. >>> >> you have the exercise prompts. you shall pull up. >> the rubber band is creating some resistance. >> the foot has to create rotation in the shin bone. >> alright [ rapping ] right. >>> that's one exercise. this is the second exercise. it is a calf stretch. because i am also put my big toe up on that ramp it gets a big toe stretch as well. that big toe is on the knee is on the foot is real important that that big toe gets mobilized so the planner -- >> so how is -- just that you walk correctly because i can see using the heel to toe feel. >> yeah. i can feel this exercise and i can see that one. if you don't walk correctly that can sit down again how that can create more problems, also. >> that's exactly right. whether you pain is in your foot or back 5,000-10,000 strokes every day. gravity on the ground. >> i remember the marching band days. i guess it should work everywhere else. >> how can fool folks learn more about the foot circuit. >> we will have an open house seminar at the end of october.
A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
