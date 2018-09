Speech to Text for Big cool down by Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kq2's is here now... <<after the coldest on wednesday expected tonight, 40s. a few spots definitely need the temperatures will thursday afternoon skies. a cold front will lower highs saturday. there are night into saturday. expected to bring highs return to the much of next week now to sports...