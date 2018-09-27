Speech to Text for Public disappointed by information session

between officials and the public got off to a rocky start. the epa hosted a session to provide answers about a local business. kq2's madeline mcclain tells us why some left the meeting frustrated. anger & áánatsáá of the back and forth.a feeling palpable in a room when the announced one on one question and answers.session.on the individual basis they seem to answer the same question over and over when they could of talked to the group all at once."the epa, doj, and other officials met with the public wednesday.it was set up to update people on whether a local business was taking steps to clean up hazardous chemicals."i still don't know what is in those building maybe they can't tell you because of the court order.' the format wasn't what the crowd wanted.some left.others stayed gathering what they could."we can't really respond to the answers given because it wasn't given in a community forum."the epa rep says the one-on-one format was meant to answer more questions not less. "we were concerned if we did a public discussion the conversation would be dominated by one or two people and we really wanted everyone to have the opportunity to ask questions face-to-face with members of our team."the business at the center of the meeting--hpi-- got in trouble for the way it stored and dumped hazardous materials--ten years ago. "everyone is frustrated disclose what's going on to the folks."a forum that scattered answers topped off a laundry list of frustrations built over 10 years of unanswered questions about hpi. "that's what we had to deal with tonight. we'll deal with it. we will continue to put the pressure on. we want the sites cleaned up. we want responsibility that's always the goal and a cleaner healthier st. joe." disappointed but not deterred. reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news. the department of justice says hpi has taken steps to cleanup hazardous chemicals at the company's facilities. the state department of natural resources and the e-p-a have been overseeing the cleanup and providing oversight.