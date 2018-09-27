Clear

Roller coaster temps on the way

Roller coaster temps on the way

Posted: Wed Sep 26 20:20:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 20:20:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Roller coaster temps on the way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mike joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<after the coldest april, temperatures on wednesday stayed in the 60s. with clear skies expected tonight, low temps will again fall into the lower 40s. a few spots may drop into the upper 30s! will definitely need the jacket for thursday morning. warm nicely into thursday afternoon skies. a cold front will move through will lower highs back into the lower 60s on friday and isolated rain chances friday night into saturday. expected to bring the area by sunday. lower 80s through much of next week chances.>> thanks mike...of weatherá) it's been three
Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
We are waking up to clear skies and another brisk chilly morning across NW Missouri and NE Kansas with low temperatures in the lower 40s into the upper 30s! You will definitely need the jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will warm nicely back up to near normal into the middle 70s by Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events