Christy George of the Albrecht Kemper Museum and Bee Burgiss-Hall of Witches Tea & Dinner are in the KQ2 studio to discuss the upcoming Witches Tea.

Posted: Thu Sep 27 05:32:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 05:32:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

albrecht-kemper museum are brewing up some fun for halloween next month. joining us now are christy george and bee burgiss-hall welcome back. christie george in the hall fro. >> that included the witch's th. how are you? >> good. it is the a fun time. this time we are having lunch a. we encourage people to get thei. >> i think they are shooting fo. >> great. you are more than just modeling. >> we are having a party on may. >> this will be our october art. anybody can come. it's more of a party. get together. >> you have lots of fun things l through the year and just hallt one. >> yes. >> how can folks get signed up? there will be lots of fun thing. >> i just started. i love it. >> we have exhibits that are am. i just love it. you put the handle on it. >> we do encourage people to dr. wear your hat. >> >> to talk about inner is on the 2. here is the number. >> yes. <<after the coldest morning since late april, temperatures on wednesday stayed in
