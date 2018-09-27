Speech to Text for Safety Council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week. heard of an accident down in liber next week. hit while pretty appropriate we accidentn the st. joseph safety council tt through a train crossing. really appropriate that we talkf we talk about rail safety. how are you? >> good. thank you for having me. >> between the train and car. >> people have to understand in. it's not that the train doesn'tr them. it's impossible. >> it takes the train beyond th. >> we did a story about five yer where it was an operation. >> they are still trying to get. >> that's when we did the operat we pick for people to just wille rail safety week. pit was shocking to see the amor that train. >> i will have to remember thisn time just because we live near d have those freight trains come , always take the time when they s bugs to stop, look both ways, ln proceed to cross. >> there's lots of different cr. there's some with the gate that. you cannot legal i'll go around. where they are just wide and th. you are required to stop by staa great way to be safe. >>> they go by rather slowly an. boy is that 3 or 4 minutes woult right there instead of get very. >> one of the things about thoss very deceiving -- they are veryt they're going. you see the jet and it looks li- >> it's same thing. that object is so large that ite on the actual speed that it's t. the calendar still says if the gates come down, the lig. you are required to stop. st. joseph so you are here alonn town so make sure that we are ol watch for those trains. >> we did this story five years. there's information in there.