Speech to Text for Working toward stopping bullying

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

singing and dancing away bullying. [hadley-ann blake, 5th grader] i didnt have to hide away.. [track] fifth grader hadley- ann and her fellow school mates were visited by next era music, a group of teens who teach kids that they're mvps [stephanie musser, school counselor ] teaching kids that they matter they have value and they have purpose so it's really relatable to the kids áánatsáá[track] according to wallet hub, missouri is ranked third in the nation for bullying and with the st. joseph school district in the midst of a bullying lawsuit the savannah r-3 district is taking preventative action.. [stephanie musser, school counselor ] we recognize the importance of providing for them to be the best versions of themselves [track] ...by the end of the how the kids were feeling[will jackson, 4th grader] no body else is better than you [hadley-ann blake, 5th grader] i can be me [track] next era music also emotional compitency [stephanie musser, school counselor ] social emotional and social interactions and learning how to appropriately interact wit those things whenever they happen in their life[track] or if they see it happening in some one elses [hadley-ann grader] if i see someone sitting down at recess or any where that i see, if they are really upset i'm going to go talk to them and ask them if everything is okay and it should be.. hadley and other sudents remember that they are mvps.. dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader>> next