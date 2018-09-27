Speech to Text for Learning the importance of officer & driver safety through MSHP

express museum. traffic stops and driving under the infulence is well known to be the "bread & butter" of law enforcement. the same goes for the missouri state highway patrol to help keep roads safe. tonight in the second part of the special "patrol's community alliance program" series...kq2's vanessa alonso breaks down the fact and fiction behind these topics and introduces us to the troop's most elite members. <<it has happen to many of us...we see those flashing lights pop up behind us and we get pulled over. you think the missouri state highway patrol just likes to give tickets or to make money out of them. but it couldn't be farther from the truth.sgt. corey root missouri state highway patrol: "we do not receive money from tickets issued. we're funded from the highway traffic safety fund in the state of missouri. they go to the community, the courts, the schools. we try to be proactive. that's why we were formed in 1931 to enforce the highways in the state of missouri."sgt. root told the class that each traffic stop is different and present its own dangers. he says you must always maintain control and think of your safety...every time. sgt. corey root: "we formulate a stop and you got to stick to that plan. taking control, that's where we that people know that we are in charge of the traffic stop and not them." next...we met with the patrol's troop a s.w.a.t team unit from lee's summit. this elite team is trained to help levitate the worst and sometimes most dangerous situations...such as a hostage takeover. this carries the most up to date equipment needed to get the job done we give them a try. take a look into their state of the art s.w.a.t. tanker. i have to say that was pretty cool. after that we met with troopers who detection, cross and his family were a drinking & driving related crash when he was a teenager. it's been his goal to make sure no through that cpl. jason cross missouri state highway patrol: crime. it can really ruin people's lives." in missouri, the limit is 0.08 or more, but cross on that number cpl. jason cross: upon your intoxication levels. have a blood level of a 0.05 but is properly, they can still be charged with while driving. know drivers out there at all times and be last but certainly not least. we ended this week's session with 21 state did pay the while serving us while out on week was certainly a these brave men and women do have a dangerous job and do put their lives at risk out there every day. reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso. kq2 news. your local news leader.>> you won't want to miss part three of vanessa's series next week. she and the team will be heading out to the patrol's shooting range and meets up with the troop's investigation & polygraph