Pony Express Run Volunteers Needed

Pony Express Run Volunteers Needed

Posted: Thu Sep 27 10:17:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 10:17:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

welcome back.. if you are looking for something to do this weekend, the sixth annual junior league pony express run is this weekend and they are in need of both runners and volunteers each year the junior league picks an oragnization to partner with-- this year its united way. the proceeds will go to local organizations which is why they say participation is very important this year. (sot ) to run or volunteer you can visit pony express run dot org. or you can register at the event at 7 am satuday morning at the
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
