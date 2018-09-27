Clear
Henry Martin Visits St. Joe

Posted: Thu Sep 27 10:18:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 10:18:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gearing up towards the november election, one congressional candidate was in st. joseph todayhenry martin, a candidate for u.s representative in missouri's 6th district, stopped to talk to area farmers one of the main topics discussed was the impact that tariffs -- put in place by the trump administration, have on local farmers martin says that it is clear that the tariffs are playing a large role in farmer's bottom line... (sot: henry martin, rep. candidate 6th district: "family farmers are barely getting by as it is. they are looking to break even. you know, from the gentlemen that were here tonight. that's basically the message that i got. they are breaking even but it's not it's not easy." ) health care was also another major topic discussed. martin is running against 9-term republican incumbent, sam graves,
