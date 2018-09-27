Clear
Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Who needs cake when you can have pumpkin on your first birthday?

Posted: Thu Sep 27 12:22:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 12:52:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

PITTSBURGH -- Who needs cake when you can have pumpkin on your first birthday?

The adorable twin Amur tiger cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo were gifted pumpkins as treats for their special day.

Andre and Tesha rolled and tugged the pumpkins around a bit before eventually deciding to have a taste.

It may be safe to say they enjoyed them!

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
