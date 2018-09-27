Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

PITTSBURGH -- Who needs cake when you can have pumpkin on your first birthday?

The adorable twin Amur tiger cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo were gifted pumpkins as treats for their special day.

Andre and Tesha rolled and tugged the pumpkins around a bit before eventually deciding to have a taste.

It may be safe to say they enjoyed them!