CHIEFS PREPARE FOR BRONCOS

the Kansas City Chiefs have another tough test this week as they are on the road taking on AFC West rival the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football it's a little bit of should lend itself to a really good physical gaming and video we look forward to that challenge over the last two seasons the Chiefs and Broncos matchup has gone in the Chiefs favored in the last four meetings all pro Bronco linebacker Von Miller is leading the league in sacks this year will make it difficult for the Chiefs high-flying offense linebackers and I'll just go out to execute do what we've been doing every week and you know it might have a blood versity and you know keep fighting back and I'm trying to get the win quarterback to start against the Broncos last year throwing for 284 yards and getting the win so far this season he's let the offense averaging almost 400 yards per game in an undefeated record with Talent at every position do what they can do to, just run to what we do but I think if we have a great game play when go out there and I'm not trying to do too much just getting so he's got his hands and we can score points reporting for take you to sports I'm out of words unit