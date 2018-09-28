Speech to Text for Habitat volunteer gets new home

habitat for humanity gives homes to thousands of families worldwide every year, but today -- right here in st. joseph -- one of there homes was build for someone who works for the organization... kq2's ron johnson was there: <<it's a new beginning one a local family. [jenny ferguson] i'm very overwhelmed, it still seems a little unreal. but i'm very excited and blessed. the habitat for humanity pitched in to give this new house to someone who gives so much of herself.[manley] jenny is a wonderful lady, she has beautiful children, and she has worked for habitat for humanity for over four years as a volunteer.for the contractors of the house, the opportunity to build it for the family was their gift. [harlan it's just a blessing in a way to see that you help people who are in need who cannot afford to go out and get a regular house. but the three bedroom one and a half bath ranch was made possible by more than just habitat, it included ten different groups. many in the community coming together from the everyday people regulars who come every single week faithfully....to high level sponsors. all of whom gathered today at the house for a blessing. nats and god, you oversaw the building of this home, and we desire to dedicate it to you. a lighted candle, representing the blessing over the new house ...to be able to grow in and to be able to pass on to hopefully grandkids and great-grandkidsand the family, that will call it home.family is the most important thing ron johnson kq2, your local news leader.>> the home is just one of many the local habitat for humanity homes that are being built... another is set to finish in november.