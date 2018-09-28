Clear
Changes on the way for tomorrow

kq2 meteorologist, colton cichoracki, is in for mike tonight...(áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<the first morning in the 30s of the season was thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. lows will be in the upper 40s. on friday, it will feel and look more like october outside. mostly cloudy skies expected with a few showers possible. highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. saturday is expected to be cool, too. scattered showers will be possible with highs in the upper 50s. a warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by sunday. highs return to above average in the lower 80s through much of next week with low end rain chances.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá)
Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
