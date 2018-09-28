Speech to Text for The right mental edge

to sing a different tune... <<sofia schleppenbach: " i would definitely say this is probably just in general overall the most mentally tough team that i've been a part of."after good starts and poor finishes the past two seasons, this year's bearcat volleyball team is determined to learn from its past mistakes. amy woerth: "i think our upperclassman have seen some storms and their experience and how to lead our team through it." a big factor into the 'cats early success is the leadership. where the four seniors established a newer mental edge.woerth: "this team is more collectively hungry, because we've learned from those lessons." schleppenbach: "the ability that we have to get on eachother and hold eachother accountable for what we need to do but at the same time have someone come in and help." but it's not just the seniors making the impact. younger girls like sophomores, hallie sidney and maddy ahrens also add to the teams overall depth.schleppenbach: "each person has a very prominent role that can be used to keep us mentally tough." and to see the collectiveness of a team that has only dropped a single set in all 13 of their wins, makes the coach pretty happy. woerth: "it just gives you confidence, knowing we can perform at that level and they didn't get in our way at all. we just set the bar and went.">>