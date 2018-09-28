Speech to Text for Cooler then warmer temperatures for the weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on our kq2 facebook page. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a cold front has passed through the kq2 viewing area this friday morning with clouds and winds moving in from the north. lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. on friday, it will feel and look more like october outside. mostly cloudy skies expected with a very slight chance of few showers possible overnight. highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. saturday is expected to be cool, too. scattered showers will be possible with highs in the upper 50s. a warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by sunday. highs return to above average in the lower 80s through much of next week with low end rain chances. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)