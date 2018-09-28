Speech to Text for Drive thru flu clinic encourages many to get a flu shot

the next flu season is just around the corner... and health officials are gearing up. today, residents in a kansas county got a chance to protect themselves from this upcoming flu season. kq2's vanessa alonso has the story: <<66-year old greg bevis (be- vis) of troy is a substitute teacher at doniphan county schools. he is exposed to many things including high chances of catching the illness or the flu from someone else so today he participated in the county's health department drive thru flu clinic.greg bevis got his flu shot: "very good experienced staff. just in and out. it was less than five minutes." all day long on thursday hundreds, lined up in their own cars at the troy community building parking lot to get their flu shot. it makes volunteers jo keller feel that the effort is worth it. jo keller volunteer: "i think it's important to get a flu shot. i have a friend who just had a baby. the baby is too young to get the flu shot, so it's important for the whole family to get a flu shot." with now another winter and flu season on its way, health officials are urging everyone who are six months old or older to get vaccinated now.sheryl pierce doniphan county health department & home health: "we want everyone around those vulnerable people to get the flu shot so they don't get influenza and then give it to those vulnerable people where it maybe death or extreme illness." now if the flu were to become an epidemic here in doniphan county, the health department says they are ready.kay smith public health preparedness coordinator: "this is a good way to practice if there ever was a pandemic or biological incident and we need to give shots to our community." as the old saying goes...it's better to be safe now than sorry later. bevis:"get your flu shot. it's not that tough." reporting from troy, kansas. i'm vanessa alonso. kq2 news. your local news leader.>> the doniphan county health department and home health has provided the drive-thru clinic every other year since 2007... on opposite years, the department provides flu shot clinics at area schools and senior centers. for