Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

A shooting in the parking lot of a Texas high school stadium ends a football game early.

Posted: Fri Sep 28 08:43:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 08:59:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

DALLAS -- A high school football game in suburban Dallas ended abruptly when a man was shot in the stadium's parking lot.

It all started when two parents got into a fight in the stands.

They both exited the stadium into the parking lot, where one of them pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger.

The man who was shot is in critical condition in the hospital.

Police arrested the shooter and evacuated the stadium when they arrived on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

A cold front has passed through the KQ2 viewing area this Friday morning with clouds and winds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Friday, it will feel and look more like October outside. Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
