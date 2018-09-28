Home
Cool weather continues
Cool weather continues
Posted: Fri Sep 28 12:33:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 12:33:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
53°
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
53°
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
53°
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
50°
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
