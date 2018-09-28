Speech to Text for Cool and rainy Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

runners. . >> . a lot of cloud out there on the cool side. only 55 degrees right now in st. joseph. the dew point sitting at 41 also the wind. you notice the wind out there from the north-northeast at 15 miles per hour now. >> i think the cold front will move in the midwest toward the temperature change. we are 21-degrees cooler right now than we were at this time yesterday. >> very chilly there across the midwest. you can see where the cold front is. it's on our south and east and quite a bit of cloud cover and a few rain showers up across iowa and nebraska. in kansas is is where we will be watching for tomorrow morning and those are going to be moving in our area and that will bring up some isolate shoulder with chance for the morning hours for tomorrow. temperatures in the 40s and chilly tomorrow morning as well. as we go through the day tomorrow. >> i don't think it will be all day rain. eventually those showers will move off north. we will move late and 60 degrees on the high temperature for the day is that 9:00 tomorrow. we will see it rising through the hours. >> a few showers will try to develop as we go in saturday night. a little on the windy side as well. mostly cloudy skies and will be watching for more rain chances on monday during the afternoon hours with a high temperature