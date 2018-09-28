Clear
Live Your Dream

Crystal Stuck with the Soroptimists Club is in the KQ2 Studio to discuss supporting women to achieve their drams

Posted: Fri Sep 28 16:43:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 16:43:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for Live Your Dream

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of 80. more rain chances. >> the locals will put out a service here. a lot of good things here. many might not be now about. one is there's helping them move. >>> how are you? >> i'm good. >> why not? >> sure. why not? >>> >> explain first of all those who are familiar -- who are you? >>> >> . we are the global organization. we do a lot of local service project. we have live your dream award. we are trying to get our word out because we don't have a whole lot of apply for it. >>> this is a scholarship for woman who are working on an under grad degree or a vocational training or certificate. >> that is mostly what you see are a few different requirements for the award. she has to be the main prosider for her and her dependants. >> woman who are working to better their life. >> we know that woman who get an education improve their economic status and that trickles down to their children and the quality of their live. . >> right. >> exactly. >> so you are looking for nominees. >> yes, we are looking for woman who are going to school, getting their under grad degree, vocational training and are head of household and need extra support financially. >> you are asking them to nominate themselves. if anyone knows of someone. there's an application process. scroll half way down your screen and there's a box called live your dreams. >> .
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
