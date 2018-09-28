Speech to Text for Grace House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> welcome back. every time we have -- i think we are always talking about giving away. you are doing it again, aren't you? >> it looks like a fun party. you have done this before. it's our annual fall party. we try to pick the right weather. it's been off and on. we have 100-degree weather. it will be on the cooler side. you may have a dry day. . if you have four or five kids taking it somewhere it's expensive. we provide a moon bounce. >> . burger, pizza, hot dogs. >> we hear from you. we have the grade school supply give away. >> you don't go quiet. >> it takes a lot of planning and contributions from different places. tyson gives us the hot dogs. cases and cases of water and ice. >> . >> aside -- how do you do on -- i guess we will call it after the school. >> we are ready for winter. >> they know it. they start getting a lot of other warm things for the winter. >> folks might need to bring the jacket for the party. >> that's right. >> again. >> . >> we start the toy give away and children should get there early. we had 600. >> let's do it again. >> thank