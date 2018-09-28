Speech to Text for Local experts stress caution after Kavanaugh hearing

time last year. sexual abuse is also one the many topics discussed in the highly publicized kavanaugh hearings, kq2's ron johnson tells us why local experts in the fields of politics and behaviorial health say its important not to get carried away. <<the entire country was contentious hearing involving the confirmation of scotus nominee brett kavanaugh. the hearing has left many taking sides and sticking to them. he was young, she was young, if it happened it happenedwe are forcing her to relive her assault in front of millions of people.political experts weighing in on the political effect the hearings[derek evans] i think it's more of an unfortunate reflection of where we are where we put wins for example ahead of things like justice and fairness.but experts of a different category stress caution to people consumed by the coverage.the more of that you bring in to your environment, the more likely you are to be impacted by it. kristina hannon, works in behavioral health, she says no matter which side viewers may fall on, its important to monitor the exposure, so they don't take things too far.people feel very strongly about the side that they are on, and they are engaging in arguments with people that they the arguments become hostile the strong this hearing, and other cases abuse can have why women in come forward with instances where they've we've seen the other women out...and for parents they have to be careful limiting exposure media especially sensitive topics like what's being discussed in the kavanaugh case is extremely important when you have children in your experts in both fields say, it's all about being good role models both in the home and in government.we can have disagreements, but we can still be polite and each other. your local news leader.>> evans says due process is imperative in this case, because he says, the choice to nominate kavanaugh comes with