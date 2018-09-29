Speech to Text for Experts stress civility in wake of Kavanaugh hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the showdown for the supreme court has fostered a nation-wide discussion about the topic of sexual abuse. americans around the country were viewed to their t-v screens during the hearings as dr. ford told her story. but as conversations about the issue continue -- experts say it's important that people don't get too consumed by the coverage. (sot kristina hannon/family guidance center: "people feel very strongly about the side that they are on, and they are engaging in arguments with people that they don't know and the arguments become hostile.") experts say that while it's okay to have disagreements -- it's important that people strive to be