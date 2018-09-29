Clear

Rollover accident results in no injuries

A rollover accident on Frederick Avenue resulted in no injuries Friday afternoon.

this time. a man and woman are both fine after their car flipped on fredrick avenue this afternoon. it happened near the bridge over interstate 29 around 3:30 p.m., police say the driver of the vehicle lost control after trying to make a left turn. afternoon traffic was slowed while the wreck was being cleaned up. (sot there's no injuries everybody's able to walk away from here, its just slow down while you're making your turns) police continue to investigate the
