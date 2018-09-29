Clear

MID-BUCH VS EAST BUCH

MID-BUCH VS EAST BUCH

Posted: Fri Sep 28 21:26:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 21:26:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for MID-BUCH VS EAST BUCH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bulldogs... east buch won last year's meeting 44-13..===== this one all mid- buch in the first going... opening drive.. after converting a few fourth downs... javan noyes hands off to caleb kirschner does the rest... he starts the scoring... dragons jump out to a quick 7-0...=== then after a bulldogs punt.. mid-buch driving... noyes rolls to his right... looks off a couple of defenders... which gives christian scaggs a chance to get free... touchdown mid-buchanan... just like that it's a 14-0 ball game in favor of the dragons...=== now the bulldogs had a hard time moving the football in the first quarter... and the only turnover haunts east buch... it's a fumble... brendan nold... picks it out of the air... and he's going the other way for six... mid-buchanan on top 21-0... === but you can't count out the no. 2 team in class 1... second quarter... bulldogs driving in mid-buch territory... tyler schottel finds owen fortney... east buch on the board... 21-6... === and then later in the second quarter... east buch stifling mid-buch's offense which gives the offense a chance... under two to play.. schottel keeps it himself.. it's 21-14 mid- buch at the break though...=== and this one will need overtime... fast forward 28-28... e-b stops the dragons on fourth down inside the five... and then the bulldogs get a turn in o-t... owen fortney around the edge... touchdown... ballgame... east buch wins 34-28..
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events