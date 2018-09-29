Speech to Text for MID-BUCH VS EAST BUCH

bulldogs... east buch won last year's meeting 44-13..===== this one all mid- buch in the first going... opening drive.. after converting a few fourth downs... javan noyes hands off to caleb kirschner does the rest... he starts the scoring... dragons jump out to a quick 7-0...=== then after a bulldogs punt.. mid-buch driving... noyes rolls to his right... looks off a couple of defenders... which gives christian scaggs a chance to get free... touchdown mid-buchanan... just like that it's a 14-0 ball game in favor of the dragons...=== now the bulldogs had a hard time moving the football in the first quarter... and the only turnover haunts east buch... it's a fumble... brendan nold... picks it out of the air... and he's going the other way for six... mid-buchanan on top 21-0... === but you can't count out the no. 2 team in class 1... second quarter... bulldogs driving in mid-buch territory... tyler schottel finds owen fortney... east buch on the board... 21-6... === and then later in the second quarter... east buch stifling mid-buch's offense which gives the offense a chance... under two to play.. schottel keeps it himself.. it's 21-14 mid- buch at the break though...=== and this one will need overtime... fast forward 28-28... e-b stops the dragons on fourth down inside the five... and then the bulldogs get a turn in o-t... owen fortney around the edge... touchdown... ballgame... east buch wins 34-28..