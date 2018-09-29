Clear

Lathrop grabs 21-7 win over rival lawson

Lathrop grabs 21-7 win over rival lawson

Posted: Fri Sep 28 21:27:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 21:27:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Lathrop grabs 21-7 win over rival lawson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

toss...looks to run but sets up for a pass...goes to the endzone...caught by justin burns...lathrop up 7-0 in the first....===later in the second quarter..the mules are in business once again...=== mcknight now takes it himself...barrels into the endzone...lathrop on top 14-0 headed into the half... lawson...needing some answers coming out of the break..===in the second half...andrew stephens..fakes the hand-off including the camera man... may be brought down..but no... rumbling bumbling...makes some guys miss...its a foot race... a michael vick type run for about 55 yard touchdown run... lawson has some life...==but lathrop finishes off the cardinals with a reverse to hunter sloan...all the way to the house...touchdown mules.... and lathrop snaps a five game losing streak to lawson tonight...final score...21-7
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events