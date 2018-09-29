Speech to Text for Lafayette with no issues against Chillicothe

over to lafayette where the irish are taking on the chillicothe hornets.=== late in the first quarter, daeton mcgaughy in shotgun, rolls out to the right and finds miles henderson in the corner of the endzone to put the irish up 6-0...===now in the second quarter lafayette again in scoring position, mcgaughy again looks to pass and hits derrick may to increase the lead 13-0...=== isaak rasche back to return for the hornets. causing not one but four defenders to miss as he takes it all the way to the endzone for an 80 yard touchdown to put the hornets on the board 14-6===lafayette again in posession, mcgaughy looks to pass and finds may again as he jumps over the defender to make the catch before being pushed out of bounds...===later in the drive, mcgaughy will keep it this time and run out to the left with a clear path to the endzone to further the lead 21-6...===the irish would go on to win this one 56-6