Speech to Text for Lee's Summit vs Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as they take on lee's summit=== we start in the first quarter and the first drive for the indians...taylor wells with the option keeper and thats a nice gain there...well will roll out to his left and get sacked... three and out for central..====fans bareing the cold...===lee's summit on looking to drive and they caugh up the football central recovers...but not able to turn that into points...===we go to the second quarter..=== lee's summit on the move ... kaia tupinio's pass right into the hands of will austin... big pick in the endzone but central would not get anything out of the drive...they go on to