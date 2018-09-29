Speech to Text for Savannah keeps rolling, grabs big win over cameron

packed house in savannah for homecoming as the savages take on the dragons of cameron=== late in the 1st quarter dragons ball... tyler campbell looking deep... ty speer goes up to get this one over 2 savannah defenders...===later in the drive... screen play... speer makes a move then heads up field... taken out of bounds ===the dragons would turn the ball over on downs... ===first play of the next drive... chase spoonemoore rolls left looks for the endzone and lauches one up... finds blayne nelson for a touchdown... savages growing a big lead at this point...===on camerons next drive... cambell over throws his man caden atoe picks it off for the savages... he goes left then right finds the sideline and gets all the way to the 30 for a 35 yard return...===the offence picks up where the defence left off... jadon brady takes the touch pass... big blocks... brady down the sideline... dives for the endzone touchdown savages... ===savannah goes on to win big 77-20