Clear

St. Pius X vs Leblond

St. Pius X vs Leblond

Posted: Fri Sep 28 21:35:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 21:35:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for St. Pius X vs Leblond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homecoming at leblond... the golden eagles welcome st puis ===st. puis with the ball... ben wade takes the handoff and picks up a big chunk...===then wade with the ball again... the big man rumbles inside the ten yard line... ===why not give it to the hot hand... wade finds the endzone... warriors padding a big lead.... ====leblond falls on homecoming
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events