Warmer temps with scattered showers

Posted: Sat Sep 29 18:15:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 29 18:15:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Saturday was a day of change with very chilly temperatures during the first half of the day with 60s during the second half. A warm front that moved through will allow a big warm up to begin on Sunday.
