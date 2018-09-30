Speech to Text for Western Football makes it two in a row

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at spratt stadium...adn we go to the first quarter... western has the ball on the washburn two yard line.. quarterback dom marino drops back to pass...and he tosses it out to kelan mack for the first score of the game... western strikes first...====we go to the second quarter...and western has the ball again down on the washburn goal line...this time marino calls his own number and runs its in for the score....the griffons taking control early in the game====we go to the fourth quarter and it 24-7 griffs and head coach matt williamson doesnt want his team to let up...====western has the ball again..marino throws a screen pass to donnell hawkins...for the long 51 yard toouchdown reception...griffons way in control here...===fans excited for how the griffs are doing anf they do not care about the rain..===be the final touchdown for western...marino will drop back to pass...and he finds a wide open kyle berry down the sidelines...and that would be the final..the griffons make it two wins in a row...and two babck to back wins at