Grace House holds annual fall festival

The Grace House gives smiles to many in the community near 26th and Lafayette, the non-profit held its annual fall festival this weekend.

Posted: Sun Sep 30 08:40:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 30 08:40:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

many in the community a chance to smile today, at it's annual fall festival... but the owner of the non-profit tells us, she wants to leave everyone smiling everyday. <<it was a celebration in the alley behind the grace house today,[ruth costello] this is our annual fall festivala time for the community to come together [costello] we do this every year for our clients and friend and supporters of grace house, and the kids have a wonderful time and smiling faces is what we want. ruth costello, the woman behind the festival, and the grace house, makes it all possible by leaning on a unique philosophy, [costello] you just need to give a smile, a hug, and sometimes that means a whole lot more. that philosophy is what's behind her business, offering clothes and housewares to people in need. [james huff] they help people with the clothes and the other stuff around here to help the community.that community is now coming together to enjoy the festival smiling all the way through.[neoma roberts] it's just really exciting to like get out of the house and come play all the games. [candelaria escobar] i think it's like really entertaining for the little kids[brianna stewart] it feels good to be outside because, you play and stuff.and, if you ask costello, that's the greatest gift.[costello] i am more blessed than my clients. to be able to give so much to so many, simply because it's the right thing to do. [costello] if you really truly give something to somebody, you don't need anything in return.>> the grace house was closed for business today, but costello says it will reopen tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 4
Sunday will feature kind of a mixed bag in the forecast. Expect some patchy fog near St. Joseph and to the north. Showers are expected to develop but will be scattered in nature. Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the north, to upper 60s near St. Joseph, to the 70s south and east of St. Joseph.
