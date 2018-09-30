Speech to Text for Grace House holds annual fall festival

many in the community a chance to smile today, at it's annual fall festival... but the owner of the non-profit tells us, she wants to leave everyone smiling everyday. <<it was a celebration in the alley behind the grace house today,[ruth costello] this is our annual fall festivala time for the community to come together [costello] we do this every year for our clients and friend and supporters of grace house, and the kids have a wonderful time and smiling faces is what we want. ruth costello, the woman behind the festival, and the grace house, makes it all possible by leaning on a unique philosophy, [costello] you just need to give a smile, a hug, and sometimes that means a whole lot more. that philosophy is what's behind her business, offering clothes and housewares to people in need. [james huff] they help people with the clothes and the other stuff around here to help the community.that community is now coming together to enjoy the festival smiling all the way through.[neoma roberts] it's just really exciting to like get out of the house and come play all the games. [candelaria escobar] i think it's like really entertaining for the little kids[brianna stewart] it feels good to be outside because, you play and stuff.and, if you ask costello, that's the greatest gift.[costello] i am more blessed than my clients. to be able to give so much to so many, simply because it's the right thing to do. [costello] if you really truly give something to somebody, you don't need anything in return.>> the grace house was closed for business today, but costello says it will reopen tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 4